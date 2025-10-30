The Shocking Exploitation of Children in Climate Lawfare

Season 5, Episode 13 – Canadian Climate Lawfare

Conversation with Andrew Roman

On today’s episode, Dr. Tammy Nemeth speaks with Andrew Roman, a retired litigation lawyer with almost 50 years of experience in environmental, electricity, competition, and constitutional issues in Canada. Our wide-ranging conversation covered the various “children’s” or “youth” climate cases in Canada and abroad, the potential impacts of the climate opinion from the UN’s International Court of Justice, the “CO2 glass dome fallacy” in Canadian judicial thinking, and a whole lot more.

You can find Andrew Roman’s blog at:

https://andrewromanviews.blog/

Here are links to the articles we discussed:

“The Children’s Lawsuit Against Ontario’s CO2 Emissions Targets”

https://c2cjournal.ca/2025/08/the-childrens-lawsuit-against-ontarios-co2-emissions-targets/

“The Children’s Carbon Charter Challenge Rolls On”

https://financialpost.com/opinion/childrens-carbon-charter-challenge-rolls-on?itm_source=opinion

“Andrew Roman on Pipeline Online Talking about Climate Activist Litigation Using Children”

https://pipelineonline.ca/pipeline-online-podcast-ep-17-andrew-roman-climate-activist-litigation-using-children-and-the-charter/#/?playlistId=0&videoId=0

“Supreme Court Screw-Up: How Canada’s Highest Court Got Climate Change Wrong”

https://c2cjournal.ca/2025/01/supreme-screw-up-how-canadas-highest-court-got-climate-change-wrong/

“The Enviro-Vigilantes Are Coming”

https://financialpost.com/opinion/opinion-the-enviro-vigilantes-are-coming

“The Supreme Court Was Wrong on Climate Change”

https://andrewromanviews.blog/2025/02/08/the-supreme-court-was-wrong-on-climate-change/

“June 20th is Vigilante Day in Canada”

https://andrewromanviews.blog/2025/04/24/june-20th-is-vigilante-day-in-canada/comment-page-1/

“Carney Government Could Face Legal Challenges on Climate”

https://www.nationalobserver.com/2025/10/20/news/carney-legal-challenges-climate

“Can State Courts Set Global Climate Policy?”

https://fedsoc.org/events/can-state-courts-set-global-climate-policy

“Greenpeace Wants EU to Re-Write American Law”

https://www.dailysignal.com/2025/10/16/greenpeace-wants-europe-to-rewrite-american-law/

“The ICJ’s landmark climate opinion is a turning point Canada can’t ignore”

https://www.nationalobserver.com/2025/08/25/opinion/international-criminal-court-landmark-climate-ruling-consequences

