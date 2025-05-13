The Cool History of American Hydrocarbons

Dr. Tammy Nemeth is joined by Kent J. Williamson to talk about his new book ⁠American Heat Engine: Hydrocarbons and the Power of the United States⁠, an epic journey through American hydrocarbon history, weaving together the amazing pasts of coal, oil, and natural gas in America, from the country’s earliest days all the way to today and beyond.

Kent J. Williamson grew up in Littleton, Colorado, not farfrom Coal Mine Road. He now lives in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the Oil Capital of the World, in a home with several natural gas-fueled appliances and a propane grill out back.

The book is available here: ⁠https://a.co/d/dmczP87⁠

You can find the writings of Dr. Tammy Nemeth at substack: ⁠https://thenemethreport.substack.com/⁠

Or at her website: ⁠https://thenemethreport.com/⁠

