The Nemeth Report’s Substack

Decoding the True Cost of Wind & Solar in UK

Conversation with David Turver, Eigen Values
The Nemeth Report's avatar
David Turver's avatar
The Nemeth Report
and
David Turver
Jul 23, 2025
Transcript

David Turver of the Eigen Values Substack joined me for a fabulous conversation on UK energy policy. David’s number crunching helps to decode the true cost of wind and solar in the UK and exposes misleading statements that circulate in the UK energy policy discourse. We covered some of his most recent reports that he shares on his substack like “The Hidden Costs of Renewables Going Up”, “The FES Phantasmagoria”, the announcement of expanded contracts for difference subsidies, and more. Tune in if you’d like to understand more about UK energy policy!

