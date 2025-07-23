David Turver of the Eigen Values Substack joined me for a fabulous conversation on UK energy policy. David’s number crunching helps to decode the true cost of wind and solar in the UK and exposes misleading statements that circulate in the UK energy policy discourse. We covered some of his most recent reports that he shares on his substack like “The Hidden Costs of Renewables Going Up”, “The FES Phantasmagoria”, the announcement of expanded contracts for difference subsidies, and more. Tune in if you’d like to understand more about UK energy policy!
Decoding the True Cost of Wind & Solar in UK
Conversation with David Turver, Eigen Values
Jul 23, 2025
The Nemeth Report
Broadening the conversation with the public regarding the role of hydrocarbons in our modern technological way of life through the lens of the environment and climate change.
Appears in episode
David Turver
Writes Eigen Values Subscribe
