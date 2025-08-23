Financing the Nuclear Revolution

Paul Tice, a Senior Fellow at the National Center for Energy Analytics, an adjunct professor, and a former Wall Street Investment Manager, joined me on The Nemeth Report podcast to talk about his recent report for the National Center for Energy Analytics, “A Strategy for Financing the Nuclear Future”. We covered a lot of ground from why there has been a twenty-year drought of nuclear builds in America to lessons learned from the recent Vogtle build to solutions going forward. Paul offers some innovative ideas on how to rethink nuclear project financing and construction. It’s a must listen!

You can find Paul on X: ⁠https://x.com/paulhtice⁠

and LinkedIn: ⁠https://www.linkedin.com/in/paulhtice/

You can find his recent report here: https://energyanalytics.org/financing-the-nuclear-future/

You can find his article in Power Mag about the challenges facing the nuclear industry “Nuclear Industry Ponders Risks of Building New Reactors,” here: https://www.powermag.com/blog/nuclear-industry-ponders-risks-of-building-new-reactors/

