Tackling Climate Lawfare in America

Conversation with Hon. Jason Isaac, American Energy Institute
The Nemeth Report
and
Hon. Jason A. Isaac
Oct 23, 2025
Transcript

Season 5, Episode 12 – Tackling Climate Lawfare in America

Conversation with Jason Isaac – American Energy Institute

On today’s episode, Dr. Tammy Nemeth speaks with the Hon. Jason Isaac, founder and CEO of the American Energy Institute (AEI). The conversation centres around recent publications of the AEI on climate lawfare, the Climate Judiciary Project, investor activism, and energy literacy.

You can find the American Energy Institute at: https://americanenergyinstitute.com/about/

You can find out more about Jason Isaac here: https://americanenergyinstitute.com/about/#hon-jason-isaac

on X: https://x.com/4americanenergy

Here is the link for the AEI’s letter regarding the Climate Judiciary Project: https://americanenergyinstitute.com/docs/americanenergy-letter-to-hon-jim-jordan-re-eli-09182025.pdf

Here is the link for the AEI’s report: “Behind the Smokescreen: Blackrock’s Hidden Boycott Of Oil, Gas, Coal, and Cattle,” https://americanenergyinstitute.com/docs/2025-07-aei-4-page-behind-the-smokescreen-blackrock-isaac-hild-1-.pdf

Here is the link for the AEI’s report: “Climate Lawfare: Advancing the Green New Deal By Lawsuit,” https://americanenergyinstitute.com/docs/Climate-Lawfare_AEI_DOC.pdf

Here is the link for the AEI’s report: “CERES Inc., An In Depth Analysis of its Structure, Affiliations, and Policy Influence,” https://americanenergyinstitute.com/docs/aei_ceres_report.pdf

Here is the link for the AEI’s report: “The Climate Judiciary Project (CJP) is corruptly influencing the courts,” https://americanenergyinstitute.com/docs/americanenergy-eli-climate-judiciary-project.pdf

Here is the link to the House Judiciary Committee’s reports: “Sustainability Shakedown”: https://judiciary.house.gov/media/press-releases/new-report-sustainability-shakedown-how-climate-cartel-money-managers-colluded

And

“Climate Control: Exposing the Decarbonization Collusion in ESG Investing,”

https://judiciary.house.gov/media/press-releases/new-report-reveals-evidence-esg-collusion-among-left-wing-activists-and-major

