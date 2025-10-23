Season 5, Episode 12 – Tackling Climate Lawfare in America
Conversation with Jason Isaac – American Energy Institute
On today’s episode, Dr. Tammy Nemeth speaks with the Hon. Jason Isaac, founder and CEO of the American Energy Institute (AEI). The conversation centres around recent publications of the AEI on climate lawfare, the Climate Judiciary Project, investor activism, and energy literacy.
Thanks for reading The Nemeth Report’s Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
You can find the American Energy Institute at: https://americanenergyinstitute.com/about/
You can find out more about Jason Isaac here: https://americanenergyinstitute.com/about/#hon-jason-isaac
on X: https://x.com/4americanenergy
Here is the link for the AEI’s letter regarding the Climate Judiciary Project: https://americanenergyinstitute.com/docs/americanenergy-letter-to-hon-jim-jordan-re-eli-09182025.pdf
Here is the link for the AEI’s report: “Behind the Smokescreen: Blackrock’s Hidden Boycott Of Oil, Gas, Coal, and Cattle,” https://americanenergyinstitute.com/docs/2025-07-aei-4-page-behind-the-smokescreen-blackrock-isaac-hild-1-.pdf
Here is the link for the AEI’s report: “Climate Lawfare: Advancing the Green New Deal By Lawsuit,” https://americanenergyinstitute.com/docs/Climate-Lawfare_AEI_DOC.pdf
Here is the link for the AEI’s report: “CERES Inc., An In Depth Analysis of its Structure, Affiliations, and Policy Influence,” https://americanenergyinstitute.com/docs/aei_ceres_report.pdf
Here is the link for the AEI’s report: “The Climate Judiciary Project (CJP) is corruptly influencing the courts,” https://americanenergyinstitute.com/docs/americanenergy-eli-climate-judiciary-project.pdf
Here is the link to the House Judiciary Committee’s reports: “Sustainability Shakedown”: https://judiciary.house.gov/media/press-releases/new-report-sustainability-shakedown-how-climate-cartel-money-managers-colluded
And
“Climate Control: Exposing the Decarbonization Collusion in ESG Investing,”
https://judiciary.house.gov/media/press-releases/new-report-reveals-evidence-esg-collusion-among-left-wing-activists-and-major