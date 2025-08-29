Carney the Electric Bully

On today’s episode, Dr. Tammy Nemeth speaks with Dan McTeague, Executive Director of Canadians for Affordable Energy, about Canada’s EV Mandate coming into force in January 2026. Dan is a former Liberal Member of Parliament and creator of the Gas Wizard website that forecasts gas prices.

Just like the UK, Canada is mandating auto manufacturers to meet annual sales targets of EVs — starting in 2026, EVs must be 20% of all new sales, by 2035 that number will be 100%. We discuss the implications for Canadians.