1

Is Net Zero Pointless?

Climate Bell -- The Emissions Calculator
Sep 09, 2025
On today’s episode, Dr. Tammy Nemeth speaks with Rodney McInnis, a physicist and the creator of Climate Bell, a user-friendly GHG calculator. Rodney's work aims to empower everyday people to crunch the numbers on climate impacts without needing a PhD in science. The GHG Lab on Climate Bell, lets people input emissions data and see temperature changes (or lack of them) themselves.

You can test out the Climate Bell Calculator for yourself here: ⁠https://www.climatebell.org/⁠

You can contact Rodney on Linked In: https://www.linkedin.com/in/rodney-mcinnis/⁠

