The Nemeth Report Podcast

Season 5, Episode 11 – American Energy Policy in Transition

Conversation with Sarah Montalbano – Center of the American Experiment

On today’s episode, Dr. Tammy Nemeth speaks with Sarah Montalbano about American Energy Policy and some of the big changes that have happened since January. We also get into a discussion of the EV policy of Norway and how it is funded by oil and gas revenues.

You can find Sarah on X: https://x.com/SarahMontalban0

and LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/sarah-montalbano

and Substack:

Here is the link for Sarah’s report, Shattered Green Dreams:

https://files.americanexperiment.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/Shattered-Green-Dreams-2025.pdf?v=1754317441

Here is a the link for Sarah’s recent articles on Norway, Critical Minerals, and Land Use:

https://www.independentwomen.com/2025/08/05/norways-ev-transition-is-funded-by-oil-and-gas-royalties/

https://www.americanexperiment.org/five-new-minerals-designated-critical-by-interior-department/

https://www.independentwomen.com/2025/08/18/energy-projects-on-public-lands/

