Does Net Zero Kill Human Potential?

A conversation with Robert Bryce
Apr 08, 2025
Season 5, Episode 4, Does Net-Zero Kill Human Potential?

Conversation with Robert Bryce

In this episode, Dr. Tammy Nemeth speaks with Robert Bryce, author, journalist, and filmmaker, about the practical realities of our energy systems in the face of a push towards net-zero. We cover parts of Juice The Series, Robert’s presentation to the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship (ARC), the Osage Nation’s fight against a wind developer, and his Renewable Rejection Database.

You can find Robert at his website:

https://robertbryce.com/

Or at substack:

Robert Bryce
Energy, power, innovation, and politics.

You can find Juice the Series at: https://www.youtube.com/@JuiceTheSeries

You can find Juice the Movie at: https://www.youtube.com/@JuiceTheMovie

You can find the renewables rejection database at: https://robertbryce.com/renewable-rejection-database/

Robert’s books:

A Question of Power: https://www.amazon.com/Question-Power-Electricity-Wealth-Nations/dp/1610397495

Power Hungry: The Myths of Green Energy: https://www.amazon.com/Power-Hungry-Myths-Energy-Future/dp/1586487892/

Smaller, Faster, Lighter, Denser, Cheaper: https://www.amazon.com/Smaller-Faster-Lighter-Denser-Cheaper/dp/1610395476/

