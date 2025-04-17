Conversation with Brendan Long

Dr. Tammy Nemeth is joined by Brendan Long, a sell-side equity research analyst covering the energy sector, to talk about Brendan’s new book, Energy Shocks: The Shocking Reality of Energy, Carbon Dioxide, and the Failure of the Green Transition. The wide-ranging discussion included the importance of open discourse in discussing energy and net zero related narratives, the UK as a cautionary tale, the data on global greening, and more.

