Share post
Energy Shocks!

The Stunning Realities of Net Zero with Brendan Long
The Nemeth Report
Apr 17, 2025
1
1
Transcript

Conversation with Brendan Long

Dr. Tammy Nemeth is joined by Brendan Long, a sell-side equity research analyst covering the energy sector, to talk about Brendan’s new book, Energy Shocks: The Shocking Reality of Energy, Carbon Dioxide, and the Failure of the Green Transition. The wide-ranging discussion included the importance of open discourse in discussing energy and net zero related narratives, the UK as a cautionary tale, the data on global greening, and more.

You can find more information about the book at:

https://www.energyshocks.com/

And the book is available here: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0DV8XKJVG?tag=uklinktagbk-21&geniuslink=true

You can find the writings of Dr. Tammy Nemeth at substack:

Or at her website:

https://thenemethreport.com/

Check out the Energy Realities podcast:

The Nemeth Report’s Substack
The Nemeth Report
Broadening the conversation with the public regarding the role of hydrocarbons in our modern technological way of life through the lens of the environment and climate change.
