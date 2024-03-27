Is Methane a Problem for Climate?

Season 3, Episode 10
Conversation with Professors William Happer and William van Wijngaarden
In this episode, Dr. Tammy Nemeth is joined by Dr. William Happer, professor emeritus of physics at Princeton University, and his colleague Dr. William van Wijngaarden, professor of physics at York University, to discuss the role of methane on Earth’s temperature. The conversation was centred around the paper, “Dependence of Earth’s Thermal Radiation on Five Most Abundant Greenhouse Gases” and the “Methane and Climate” paper written by Professors Happer and van Wijngaarden.
Here is a link to the five greenhouse gases paper:
https://arxiv.org/pdf/2006.03098.pdf
Here is a link to the Methane and Climate paper: https://co2coalition.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Methane-and-Climate.pdf)
A short explanation of the above papers:
https://www.realclearenergy.org/articles/2022/11/16/a_little_learning_on_methane_and_climate_change_864994.html
https://www.scienceunderattack.com/blog/2022/6/27/why-theres-no-need-to-panic-about-methane-in-the-atmosphere-106
Another summary of the methane paper: https://co2coalition.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Methane-the-Irrelevant-GreenHouse-Gas.pdf
https://co2coalition.org/media/methane-and-climate-change-professor-william-van-wijngaarden/
The CO2 Coalition has a number of excellent articles explaining the science in an accessible way: https://co2coalition.org
On Nitrous Oxide: https://co2coalition.org/publications/nitrous-oxide-and-climate/
https://co2coalition.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/Nitrous-Oxide.pdf
Prof. van Wijngaarden on GHGs in Ontario: https://co2coalition.org/publications/impact-of-changing-greenhouse-gas-concentrations-on-ontarios-climate/
https://co2coalition.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/OntarioClimate-Wijngaarden.pdf
Dr. Roy Spencer’s temperature data: https://www.drroyspencer.com/latest-global-temperatures/
See also, https://co2coalition.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Infrared-Forcing-by-Greenhouse-Gases-2019-Revised-3-7-2022.pdf
Biography of Prof. van Wijngaarden: https://wvanwijngaarden.info.yorku.ca/bio/
Biography of Prof. William Happer: https://dof.princeton.edu/people/william-happer