Energy Literacy, Science, and Peer Review

Season 4, Episode 1

In this episode, Dr. Tammy Nemeth is joined by Dr. Brad Hayes to discuss the state of energy literacy in western countries and how to improve it. Also featured in the conversation is a discussion around the devaluation of peer review in academic publishing in general and scientific studies in particular.

Brad holds a PhD in geology from the University of Alberta, and has 40 years of diverse experience applying subsurface geoscience in resource industries. He is an Adjunct Professor in the University of Alberta Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences, Outreach Director for the Canadian Society for Evolving Energy, a Past-President of the Canadian Society of Petroleum Geologists, and a member of the Energy Resources Technical Advisory Committee for Geoscience BC.

Brad was awarded the Stanley Slipper Gold Medal by the Canadian Energy Geoscience Association (CEGA) in 2022, and the Canadian Professional Geoscientist Award by Geoscientists Canada in 2024.

You can find his free online course “21st Century Energy Transition” from the University of Alberta on Coursera. It’s a fantastic primer on the technical and policy issues surrounding the current forced energy transition being promoted in Canada and other western countries like the UK and EU. The course discusses the technological, geological, and political realities of the transition and the need to consider the trade offs.

https://www.ualberta.ca/en/admissions-programs/online-courses/21st-century-energy-transition.html

You can find his article in Big Media about peer review, titled, "Real Science requires real peer review" here:

https://big-media.ca/real-science-requires-real-peer-review/

You can find the work of Dr. Roger Pielke Jr. here:

https://rogerpielkejr.substack.com/