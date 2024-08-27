Honest Truths: Are Wind, Solar, and EVs really "clean and green"?

Season 4, Episode 2

In this episode, Dr. Tammy Nemeth is joined by Kristen Walker, policy manager for the American Consumer Institute to discuss her report, “Clearing the Air: Honest Truths About “clean” Energy.” Are wind, solar, and EVs really green?

You can find Kristen's report here:

https://www.theamericanconsumer.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/Clearing-the-Air.pdf

As mentioned in the conversation, Mark Mills's article, "When Politics and Physics Collide," can be found here:

https://www.city-journal.org/article/the-magical-thinking-behind-the-energy-transition

See also, Mark Mills, "The Energy Transition Delusion"

https://manhattan.institute/article/the-energy-transition-delusion