The Nemeth Report’s Substack

The Nemeth Report’s Substack

The Nemeth Report’s Substack
The Nemeth Report
Generation Green and the Trade-offs of Wind and Solar
0:00
-46:14

Generation Green and the Trade-offs of Wind and Solar

The Nemeth Report's avatar
The Nemeth Report
Sep 03, 2024

Season 4, Episode 3 Conversation with Heidi McKillop on her new documentary "Generation Green"

On today’s episode, Dr. Tammy Nemeth is joined by documentary filmmaker Heidi McKillop, President and CEO of ASN Productions, to chat about her latest film, “Generation Green”.

In “Generation Green”, Heidi takes a balanced and informed approach in telling the story of renewable energy and its trade offs, putting wind, solar, and batteries under the same level of scrutiny as hydrocarbons to promote greater environmental accountability. Key to this, is having an honest conversation about these energy realities, and Heidi’s film is a great point of conversation around many of the issues around the forced energy transition.

You can find “Generation Green” at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ATw9mhQJ5UI

You can find Heidi on X: https://x.com/heidimckillop?lang=en

Instagram: https://x.com/heidimckillop?lang=en

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/heidi-mckillop-1a08a7b3_join-us-on-june-4th-for-our-documentary-premiere-activity-7202540060628455424-GQow

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@greatnortherndiscussions/video/7384213927481068805

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Nemeth Report · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture