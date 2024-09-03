Generation Green and the Trade-offs of Wind and Solar

Season 4, Episode 3 Conversation with Heidi McKillop on her new documentary "Generation Green"

On today’s episode, Dr. Tammy Nemeth is joined by documentary filmmaker Heidi McKillop, President and CEO of ASN Productions, to chat about her latest film, “Generation Green”.

In “Generation Green”, Heidi takes a balanced and informed approach in telling the story of renewable energy and its trade offs, putting wind, solar, and batteries under the same level of scrutiny as hydrocarbons to promote greater environmental accountability. Key to this, is having an honest conversation about these energy realities, and Heidi’s film is a great point of conversation around many of the issues around the forced energy transition.

You can find “Generation Green” at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ATw9mhQJ5UI

You can find Heidi on X: https://x.com/heidimckillop?lang=en

Instagram: https://x.com/heidimckillop?lang=en

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/heidi-mckillop-1a08a7b3_join-us-on-june-4th-for-our-documentary-premiere-activity-7202540060628455424-GQow

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@greatnortherndiscussions/video/7384213927481068805