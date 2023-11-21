Season 3, Episode 7 – A Reality Check on Climate and Net-Zero

Conversation with Dr. Ian Clark, Emeritus Professor Geology

In this episode, Dr. Tammy Nemeth is joined by Dr. Ian Clark, Professor Emeritus of Geology. Our topic of conversation is a reality check on some of the science ostensibly behind Canada’s forced net-zero transition and a discussion of whether or not Canada can reach its net-zero commitments.

Dr. Ian Clark is professor emeritus in the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences at the University of Ottawa and former director, G.G. Hatch Isotope Laboratories, one of Canada’s leading analytical facilities. He has been teaching in the fields of paleoclimatology and geochemistry for the past two decades.

Here’s a link to the slides of Dr. Clark’s recent presentation, https://friendsofscience.org/assets/files/ian-clark-calgary-oct-2023-reality-check.pdf

This is a video recording of all the presentations at the Friends of Science Society’s annual event on 17 October 2023, and this is a link to Dr. Clark’s presentation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_N_0kM1DFHs

You can find out more about Dr. Clark’s research at his University of Ottawa website: https://mysite.science.uottawa.ca/idclark/research.html