Season 3, Episode 9 -- Energy Literacy and Net-Zero

Conversation with Ronald Stein

In this episode, Dr. Tammy Nemeth is joined by Ronald Stein, engineer, energy realist writer, and Pulitzer nominated author to discuss energy literacy and the pursuit of net-zero.

You can find some of Ronald Stein's books, articles, op-eds, and other conversations at: https://expertfile.com/experts/ronald.stein

and here at America Out Loud News: https://www.americaoutloud.news/author/ronald-stein-p-e/

You can also sign up to his energy literacy newsletter at: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/SSijW3N?source_id=291eb6f9-0fe6-4f7e-badf-08f37a4bb402&source_type=em&c=-_SHBgxKEgBEr5GpIoimavrLU7vscz4vYjiyiirmS2TVU9qo4UOrDw==

Here is a link to Ronald Stein's Pulitzer nominated book "Clean" Energy Exploitations: https://www.amazon.com/Clean-Energy-Exploitations/dp/1665704969/

For more "good news" on the progress and advances humanity has made since the 1800s check out Environmental Progress: https://environmentalprogress.org/Energy

and Human Progress: https://humanprogress.org/trends/