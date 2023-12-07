Season 3, Episode 8 – Breaking Down the Science and Net-Zero

Conversation with Dr. Joseph Fournier

In this episode, Dr. Tammy Nemeth is joined by Dr. Joseph Fournier, electrochemistry scientist and executive. Our topic of conversation is some of the science (or lack of it) behind Canada’s forced net-zero transition, a discussion on Canada’s net-zero commitments, and what is the best way forward.

One of the items we discussed was Dr. Simon Michaux’s opus on the mineral requirements for a global transition. Here is a link to that 900+ page study: https://tupa.gtk.fi/raportti/arkisto/42_2021.pdf

Here’s a link to the some of Dr. Founier’s recent articles in The Western Standard:

“Those Who Ignore History are Doomed to Repeat it,” 14 November 2023

https://www.westernstandard.news/opinion/fournier-those-who-ignore-history-are-doomed-to-repeat-it/50183

“Trudeau’s 2035 Net-Zero Grid: All Pain and No Gain,” 19 August 2023.

https://www.westernstandard.news/opinion/fournier-trudeaus-2035-net-zero-grid-all-pain-and-no-gain/article_73c21c82-3b8c-11ee-ba1b-0fb4c14efdb8.html

“Alternative Facts on Alternative Energy,” 13 May 2023

https://www.westernstandard.news/opinion/fournier-alternative-facts-on-alternative-energy/article_6d2f24be-ef79-11ed-9125-232e68b2937d.html

“Humanity is not Guilty – Climate Change is all About Natural Cycles, and it’s going to get Colder,” 18 March 2023

https://www.westernstandard.news/opinion/fournier-humanity-is-not-guilty-climate-change-is-all-about-natural-cycles-and-its-going-to-get-colder/article_511f82d4-c37b-11ed-809d-a74dae1f3999.html

“Tired of the Media Fearmongering?” 11 March 2023

https://www.westernstandard.news/opinion/fournier-tired-of-the-media-fearmongering/article_83b028de-bf8e-11ed-b3ad-b3ec09171a1c.html

“Climate Change is the Heartbeat of the Solar System,” 25 February 2023

https://www.westernstandard.news/opinion/fournier-climate-change-is-the-heartbeat-of-the-solar-system/article_4e381148-b490-11ed-a52a-337b886c4b78.html

You can find and follow Dr. Fournier at LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/joseph-fournier-7077087/