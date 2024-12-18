Season 4, Episode 5 – Net-Zero Needs a Firebreak!

Conversation with David Zaruk, Editor The Firebreak

In this episode, Dr. Tammy Nemeth speaks with Dr. David Zaruk, a retired professor, environmental-health risk analyst, and science communicator extraordinaire, who is currently the editor of The Firebreak. The wide-ranging conversation covered the origins and elements of net-zero climate lawfare, foundation funding, the apparent corruption of the media, and more.

You can find David Zaruk at The Firebreak on substack: https://www.thefirebreak.org/

If you would like to contribute an article to The Firebreak or have any information to share, please reach out to David at editor [at] thefirebreak.org.

For more detailed analyses you can also find David at his Risk-Monger website: https://risk-monger.com/