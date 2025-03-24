Before Justin Trudeau resigned as Liberal party leader and Prime Minister, his government committed to mandating climate disclosures, maintaining carbon taxes – consumer and industrial, and introducing a Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM). New Liberal party leader Prime Minister Mark Carney has pledged to follow through with, if not accelerate, these commitments (minus the consumer carbon tax) under the guise of diversifying trade to the European Union (EU) and away from the United States. There are three key interrelated components to Mark Carney’s climate plan that will transform and undermine Canadian businesses and the economy: compliance with the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), mandatory climate disclosures, and CO2 emissions taxes. Let’s dive in!

First, to clarify Carney’s remarks at his press conference in London on 17 March 2025 (clipped below), the only jurisdiction that has implemented a CBAM is the EU.

It is currently in a transitional phase with full implementation in 2026 for six high emitting industries – Cement, Iron & Steel, Aluminum, Fertiliser, Electricity, and Hydrogen. There are various discussions about sectoral expansion by 2030, especially for agricultural products, but nothing conclusive as of yet.

The UK is working towards implementing a CBAM for 1 January 2027 that would cover the same six sectors as the EU. But, despite Carney’s comments about needing a carbon tax for trading with emerging Asian markets, no Asian country has released any timeline or trajectory for establishing a CBAM.

The argument made by Carney is that in order to trade with the EU, exporters will need to have paid a domestic carbon tax or the EU will charge more for those imports. But it’s more than that. Exporting companies will also have to monitor, account for, and verify their CO2 emissions in order to trade with the EU. During the transition period importers are permitted to estimate the emissions from foreign countries, however, beginning in 2026, only a maximum of 20 percent of emissions may be estimated, the rest must be monitored, collected, and verified by the exporter and that information must be provided to the importer who also must verify the information (starting in 2026).

What is the purpose of a CBAM? The goal is to reduce so-called “carbon leakage” which means making imports from emissions intensive sectors more costly so that production remains in the EU or foreign countries change their practices to be less emissions intensive. How does it work? A CBAM is designed to impose a CO2 emissions tariff or cost on imported goods that is equivalent to what would be paid by companies if the commodities, goods, or products were produced under the EU's carbon pricing rules or Emissions Trading System (ETS). That sounds simple enough, but in practice the EU’s CBAM represents a significant expansion of government involvement in business operations and creates a whole new layer of bureaucracy.

Technically, an exporting jurisdiction does not need to have a carbon tax or emissions trading system because that will be charged by the EU. But the EU system does require corporate emissions accounting, which is the key element of climate disclosures being advanced by the International Sustainability Standards Board, its mini-me the Canadian Sustainability Standards Board, and the European Financial Reporting Advisory Group.

The CBAM isn’t just a tariff, it’s a vehicle for continuous emissions monitoring and verification with many strings attached. A normal tariff is a set charge levied on the value of a commodity or product, whereas a CBAM requires many steps of reporting, inspection, verification, and approvals that increases costs with little discernible benefit. To be clear, a CBAM does not recognize or reward real environmental regulation or oversight – land use, water, or air regulations don’t matter; the only concern is embedded emissions and whether or not a country is levying some kind of CO2 emissions tax and even that seems to be of secondary importance to the monitoring and accounting of corporate emissions.

But how does the importer know what the embedded emissions are for the commodities and products being imported? The companies exporting to the EU must track or monitor and calculate the emissions embedded in their products. That data must be verified by an EU accredited verifier, paid for by the exporter. That information is then given to the importer who then must submit a CBAM declaration. That declaration must be reviewed and calculations made before a certificate is issued to the importer.

What does this mean exactly? An EU briefing presentation explained that a company will have to account for Scope 1, Scope 2 and certain upstream Scope 3 emissions. Although downstream Scope 3 emissions are not included in the current phase of the CBAM, it is unclear if they will be taken into account in the next phase of the CBAM.

What are these different emission categories? According to consultancy firm McKinsey, summarizing the Greenhouse Gas Protocol, Scope 1 emissions are “greenhouse gases that an organization emits from sources it owns or controls directly.” Scope 2 emissions are from the electricity or energy sourced outside the direct control of a company, they “are indirect, deriving from an organization’s purchase of electricity, steam, heat, or cooling.” Scope 3 emissions are the comprehensive indirect emissions of a company, “also known as its life cycle emissions, are those that arise across the value chain, both upstream and downstream.”

As you can see from the diagram below from the Greenhouse Gas Protocol, when both upstream and downstream Scope 3 emissions are included, they can account for 80 to 90 percent of an organization’s emissions if what they produce is widely used. So far, the downstream emissions are not required by the EU’s CBAM.

Apparently, it’s not good enough for an EU trading partner like Canada to say, we have a carbon tax in place on our industrial high-emitters. The EU wants to know the details of precisely how much each company is paying: the exact amount of emissions from each company and what the carbon tax is on that company (verified by a third party of course), so the EU can decide if an additional fee or tariff needs to be charged, and if so how much it will be.

To sum up, the EU’s CBAM is the first-of-its-kind attempt to force emissions accounting on trading partners ostensibly to calculate the precise difference in carbon taxation to be levied all under the guise of preventing “carbon leakage”. The cost of emissions accounting and verification is quite significant for companies, even large ones like Nutrien (a major fertilizer corporation). For Canada to continue or increase its exports to the EU as Liberal Party leader Mark Carney would like, will impose an intricate web of emissions monitoring, verification, and compliance that burdens Canadian businesses with significant expenses and bureaucratic overhead – all without rewarding real regulatory efforts. Canada pivoting towards this EU alignment is a mistake: it will transform Canada’s economy with a questionable return on investment for both businesses and the planet. If Canada wants to diversify its trade, it should be looking to India or Asia where economies are growing not the EU where its economy is shrinking from this type of burdensome climate related policies.