I’m pleased to welcome Irina Slav to the podcast to discuss the global energy transition and future energy trends. Irina lives in Bulgaria and is a journalist and writer for oilprice.com, she has an excellent substack called appropriately Irina Slav on Energy, and she also joins a weekly Energy Transition podcast with Brazilian engineer Armando Cavanha, American public policy analyst and senior contributor to Forbes magazine, David Blackmon, along with myself!
Energy Transition Crisis! -- Season 2 Episode 13 -- Conversation with Irina Slav
Apr 17, 2023
The Nemeth Report
Broadening the conversation with the public regarding the role of hydrocarbons in our modern technological way of life through the lens of the environment and climate change.Broadening the conversation with the public regarding the role of hydrocarbons in our modern technological way of life through the lens of the environment and climate change.
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