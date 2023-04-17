The Nemeth Report’s Substack

The Nemeth Report’s Substack

The Nemeth Report’s Substack
The Nemeth Report
Energy Transition Crisis! -- Season 2 Episode 13 -- Conversation with Irina Slav
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Energy Transition Crisis! -- Season 2 Episode 13 -- Conversation with Irina Slav

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The Nemeth Report
Apr 17, 2023

I’m pleased to welcome Irina Slav to the podcast to discuss the global energy transition and future energy trends. Irina lives in Bulgaria and is a journalist and writer for oilprice.com, she has an excellent substack called appropriately Irina Slav on Energy, and she also joins a weekly Energy Transition podcast with Brazilian engineer Armando Cavanha, American public policy analyst and senior contributor to Forbes magazine, David Blackmon, along with myself!

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