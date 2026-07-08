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Matt Estes's avatar
Matt Estes
17h

This article (and Meredith's book, which I have read) makes several excellent points. Let me make a few additional points that might help refine the discussion.

1. Renewables aren't inherently harmful to the grid, and in fact provide some benefits. But they need to be carefully integrated into the grid based on sound engineering fundamentals, not hope, as you say. I like PJM's Electric Load Carrying Capability (ELCC) approach, which considers the total amount of renewables PJM can support without jeopardizing reliability, and also considers the declining benefits of adding additional renewables to the grid.

2. The real problem hasn't been caused by adding renewables, but by prematurely retiring conventional generation capacity and attempting to replace it with renewables, which can't replicate the support the retired capacity provides to grid reliability.

3. I think another complicating factor has been the unexpected growth in demand over the last 2-3 years, caused by the need to supply electricity to data centers. Before then, the growth in demand on the grid was relatively flat, and the grid's capacity adequacy was more manageable.

I explained these points in more detail in my March 21 post on my Substack (Explaining the Grid), entitled "What is the Real Problem With Renewable Solar and Wind Generation?" Some of my other posts also address the resource adequacy problem.

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dave walker's avatar
dave walker
18hEdited

Excellent article, the people that are responsible for the decision making concerning sound grid operations should definitely take your words to heart. Playing green virtue games is going to cause a lot of discomfort at a minimum, but lots of deaths could happen with a major blackout to a highly populated area like Bronx NYC.

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