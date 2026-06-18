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Roger Caiazza's avatar
Roger Caiazza
1d

Very well done and completely in agreement with my conclusion - Advocates for VPP claim one of the benefits is that it can replace an army of power plants. However, you can’t shut down the old power plants until you’re sure the new system actually works under all conditions. If it doesn’t, the lights go out, costs rise, and people get hurt

https://pragmaticenvironmentalistofnewyork.blog/2026/02/28/virtual-power-plant-misinformation/

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James Ball's avatar
James Ball
9h

This is a great article. I like that you talk about the grid being there to support ratepayers, and how that's being flipped around.

As soon as I heard the term VPP a while back, it seemed like a way to cover up the growing weaknesses in the electric grid and delay the blackouts that will come if we continue on the current path.

My utility issues conservation appeals and offers some voluntary programs, such as time-of-use billing and thermostat control. These appeal to my general desire as a person to help out, but I also see the downside.

I usually help during the conservation appeals but have not signed up for anything else.

I have now come to see conservation appeals as also a part of the VPP philosophy. By reducing use during a conservation appeal, I am helping to cover up the weaknesses.

Now, I will continue business as usual during an appeal. We may have a blackout, but this will call attention to the grid issues sooner, rather than later when they are harder to fix. It feels like tough medicine to swallow.

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