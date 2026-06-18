Imagine a bitterly cold, still winter night during a prolonged Dunkelflaute, the German term for “dark doldrums”, when wind turbines stand idle for days, solar output drops near zero, and temperatures plummet. Inside, you expect your heat pump and home battery, installed with the promise of resilience, to keep your family comfortable and energy secure. Instead, as the calm and cold drags on, your thermostat will not budge, your smart devices are curtailed, and your battery drains, not to keep your family safe, but to “help the grid.” A notification flashes on your phone: “Grid Emergency; External Control Activated!” Your household, like thousands aggregated in a Virtual Power Plant (VPP), is conscripted to “stabilize” a system strained by the very energy transition that created the vulnerability. The autonomy you thought you had secured with clean energy investments is suddenly subject to distant commands, precisely when you need it most. This is the engineered reality of Virtual Power Plants.

This is not far-fetched; it is already happening in jurisdictions heavily reliant on intermittent wind and solar from Texas to Alberta, Germany and the UK. Heating demand surges precisely when supply from wind and solar collapses. Sold as innovative, customer-friendly solutions to integrate unreliable renewables and lower bills, VPPs actually mean a profound loss of individual control, privacy, and resilience, layering centralized control over private energy assets for aggressive net-zero ambitions.

The concept of Virtual Power Plants originated in the late 1990s as a way to aggregate smaller hydro, biogas, and modest generators for better grid participation. Early examples, like Germany’s RWE initiative in 2008, focused on coordinating these resources. Within a few years, however, the purpose shifted as the drive for wind, solar, and battery storage intensified under the banners of “sustainability,” decarbonization, and net-zero policies, especially in Germany’s Energiewende, some American states, Canada, Australia, and the UK.

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Virtual Power Plants are a demand-side patch that distracts from the need for abundant, dispatchable power.

Today, VPPs aggregate distributed energy resources like rooftop solar, home batteries, EVs, smart thermostats, water heaters, and IoT-connected appliances into a software-managed “virtual” power plant. Utilities, aggregators, and tech partners use AI to remotely dispatch these resources: discharging your storage, shifting loads, or curtailing usage to balance intermittent supply. Proponents point to pilots in California, Australia, Edmonton’s Blatchford neighbourhood in Alberta, the FortisBC Smart Home, Ontario’s Peak Perks, Nova Scotia’s Power Trial, and emerging programs in the American PJM market as evidence of success. Advances in software, AI, and connectivity have turned VPPs into tools for managing ratepayer behaviour through “demand response,” conservation, and “load shifting”; terms used to encourage (or compel) consumers to use less electricity or shift usage patterns to accommodate the intermittency of renewables. What began as the incorporation of home solar panels has crept into controlling smart meters, EVs, batteries, and appliances. Tech giants like Google are partnering with platforms such as Voltus to aggregate residential assets, helping data centers meet “bring your own capacity” demands. The push is intensifying precisely because of the self-inflicted reliability problems created by rapid decommissioning of dispatchable generation to meet 2050 net-zero timelines.

On paper, VPPs sound appealing: they shave peaks, support renewables, and offer bill credits or incentives. Some government analyses tout cost savings over traditional peaker plants. Yet these benefits are often overstated and ignore the root cause: policy-driven grid fragility. Years of prioritizing wind and solar over reliable baseload have produced higher prices, increased outage risks, and supply shortfalls. VPPs are a demand-side patch that distracts from the need for abundant, dispatchable power.

What seems to have been forgotten, is that at its core, the electrical grid was built to serve ratepayers—the citizens and businesses who fund it through their bills and depend on it for modern life. Its purpose is to deliver reliable, affordable power to households and industry. Virtual Power Plants invert this fundamental relationship.

The most misleading claim is that participation is purely “voluntary” and a matter of free choice. Many families and households are facing high electricity prices and unreliability caused by net-zero policies and feel compelled to sign up for relief. They are often unaware of the full implications: loss of control, data sharing, and future overrides. This mirrors the pattern seen with smart meters and other “green” initiatives: they are presented as optional until regulatory creep, building codes, tariffs, or incentive structures make opting out impractical or punitive.

Efficiency and conservation rhetoric frames ratepayers as the problem and the reason for the shortages, appealing to guilt to drive behavioural change rather than fixing the problems with supply. In the UK, for example, the minister responsible for net-zero is proposing to ban portable heaters, underfloor heating, heated bathroom towel racks, and other appliances, unless they have integrated temperature controls that can be remotely activated and low power stand-by modes, because they consume too much energy and increase emissions.

External operators can override your devices during declared “emergencies.” They can discharge your battery, adjust your thermostat downward, limit your EV charging, or adjust or shut off connected devices (any “smart” appliance: fridge, portable heater, washer, dishwasher). Fundamentally, your private property is treated as a leased grid asset. Comfort, convenience, and personal energy security take a backseat to system-wide priorities.

History shows governments and utilities rarely leave “voluntary” programs voluntary for long. Incentives evolve into defaults, mandates, penalties, or requirement in building codes and subsidies. California is aggressively scaling VPPs through procurement mandates; Texas (ERCOT) is advancing Aggregated Distributed Energy Resources pilots amid surging demand; Australia normalizes participation by tying it to incentives. Similar trends elsewhere confirm this trajectory. Compliance becomes the expected norm once infrastructure is in place. And what happens to personal privacy?

VPPs require granular, real-time data on household energy use that exposes detailed patterns of occupancy, daily routines, and behaviour. Who owns this data? How freely is it shared with third parties, governments, or commercial partners? The Google-Voltus-Octopus arrangement, where residential assets feed corporate needs, raises serious questions about explicit, informed consent for downstream transfers. This is surveillance by another name, and a technocrat’s dream, amplified by net-zero’s hunger for behavioural tracking.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has been explicit about the central role of behaviour modification in achieving net-zero targets. As one analysis states:

“The not-so-good news is that the world has a lot of heavy lifting to do. Notably, nearly two-thirds (roughly 63%) of the energy reduction needed to reach the net-zero goal will require people to change the way they do things – change their behavior and enthusiastically embrace more-efficient and healthier practices for the planet and themselves.”

The architecture of VPPs—remote overrides, AI-driven optimization, and detailed profiling—makes them ideal instruments for enforcing this behavioural change. Net-zero strategies openly require large-scale shifts in how people heat, cool, travel, and consume. VPPs provide the enforcement mechanism through dynamic pricing, automated restrictions, “green scores,” or incentive structures that penalize non-compliance. What begins as a nudge can quickly harden into an effective mandate under the pressure of urgency narratives.

This trajectory aligns Western programs with functional outcomes seen in China’s Social Credit System, where energy consumption and compliance metrics influence access and privileges. While democratic institutions provide some guardrails, the combination of public-private partnerships, data aggregation, and climate policy urgency creates concerning convergence. “Voluntary” participation, born of necessity created by prior policy failures, incrementally erodes individual sovereignty in service of 2050 targets across the US, UK, EU, Canada, and Australia.

There is a striking irony here: VPPs are aggressively promoted to help supply the massive new power demands of AI data centers, yet the same AI systems and centralized control will then be used to ration and limit power to ordinary consumers during critical periods like a Dunkelflaute, all in the name of “managing” the unstable system those policies helped create.

What seems to have been forgotten, is that at its core, the electrical grid was built to serve ratepayers—the citizens and businesses who fund it through their bills and depend on it for modern life. Its purpose is to deliver reliable, affordable power to households and industry. Virtual Power Plants invert this fundamental relationship. Ratepayers and their private assets no longer primarily receive service from the grid; instead, they are increasingly pressed into service for the grid—surrendering control of their homes to prop up a system destabilized by net-zero and decarbonization policies. Policymakers and regulators are letting down the very citizens they are sworn to protect, undermining the foundation of a modern technological society that relies on abundant, dependable energy.

Conclusion

Virtual Power Plants are insidious and ought to be rejected. They are presented as benign technological progress and “voluntary”, but they lay the foundation for permanent centralized control over private homes and personal energy use. Once normalized, the infrastructure of monitoring, remote overrides, and behavioural enforcement will be locked in. Reversing it will prove nearly impossible as regulatory creep, economic dependencies, and political momentum take hold.

Canadians, Americans, Britons, Europeans, and Australians deserve better than having their homes turned into nodes in someone else’s virtual power plant—especially when it leaves them shivering in the dark during the next Dunkelflaute. Demand transparency, ironclad protections, and a return to energy realism. Prioritize genuine independence over managed dependence. Insist that your roof, your battery, and your home remain yours—and that the grid once again serves the people who pay for it.

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