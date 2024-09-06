Welcome to The Nemeth Report
Hello everyone!
My podcast colleaguesand from The Energy Realities Podcast have inspired me to start a substack page as a complement to my website The Nemeth Report. You can find my Nemeth Report podcasts under the Podcast tab here on substack or on any major platform, and in the near future, I hope to share other insights and musings on energy and climate related policies and actions of the global net-zero agenda. So, stay tuned! More will be coming shortly.
Thanks for reading The Nemeth Report’s Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
