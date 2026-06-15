The Nemeth Report’s Substack

The Nemeth Report’s Substack

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Rose_Anne's avatar
Rose_Anne
2d

Hi, Tammy. What do you think about republishing this with the C2C Journal, perhaps The Hub, Epoch Times and / or the Frontier Center? Peter Menzies also recently recommended Be Giant (which could be a good fit).

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Gordon McLean's avatar
Gordon McLean
2d

Carbon (CO2) Capture and disposal as a prerequisite for a pipeline is not worth it to complete the MOU. One industry executive has already come out and said as much. Carbon prices applied to industry is also not worth it given the cost put on carbon is a wild ass guess. There is no cost/benefit accounting that would suggest what CO2 emissions are worth.

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