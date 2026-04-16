The Nemeth Report’s Substack

The Nemeth Report’s Substack

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Pandreco's avatar
Pandreco
1d

Terrifying. And I'd note the irony of Canadians going to the USA to join in the "No kings" protests.. whilst voting for this at home. Orwell would blush

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Tuco's Child's avatar
Tuco's Child
19hEdited

It would be great if oil and resource rich Alberta and Saskatchewan would secede and join the USA. We can then have two new hardworking like-minded states.

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