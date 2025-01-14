Someone I know operates a business through an online sales platform that shall remain nameless. A recent experience with the platform put into focus why accountants and auditors should not be the setters or arbiters of economic policy through accounting standards. The numbers and data are not always the best indicators of what is happening in or with an operation; sometimes there is important context that needs to be considered which isn't reflected accurately in the data and understanding is missed. What follows is a real-world example of the dangers in reliance upon accounting metrics and flawed processes to make business-related decisions.

On the online sales platform, there are various processes and rules to reward those who receive positive feedback and penalize those who receive negative feedback. Sounds fair, right? Depending on the amount of negative feedback over a certain period of time, the penalties become more costly, and it takes some time, actually quite a long time, to claw back those penalties. It must be pointed out that this provides additional revenue for the sales platform. Built into those processes is a system in which the seller can speak with a person from the platform and provide context and explanation for the negative feedback. Sometimes it may be that the platform itself, through a software glitch, was responsible for creating the circumstances in which the negative feedback was generated. However, the auditors and accountants of the sales platform have recently issued a "guideline" to the front-line staff that, based on their projections for the process, there have been too many exceptions registered and therefore the staff must reduce the number of exceptions they have been granting. You see, the auditors and accountants had projections based on numbers which are infallible, therefore the error cannot be with the processes it must be with the human front-line staff. Also, perhaps the auditors and accountants are motivated by the additional revenue the penalties bring in.

This reflects a "one solution fits all" mentality – no exceptions – because exceptions are untidy; exceptions also seem to be less profitable for the online sale platform. The person I know spent over two hours of their time explaining and negotiating with the person on the other end of the phone at the online sales platform, only to be told that the auditors had set hard limits, and those limits had already been reached. Although the person said they would try to elevate the complaint to a higher level, it was unlikely to be resolved in favour of the seller. What started out as a process with built-in flexibility was altered to a more rigid model perhaps because the auditors had predicted a different outcome and were unwilling to admit or adjust that the predictions were wrong, or that there was money to be made in not allowing exceptions.

Subscribe

In setting new accounting standards for ESG related aspects of a business, there has been a tendency for supporters to argue that quantifying climate and sustainability issues, like emissions accounting and other climate-related information of businesses, are necessary in order to minimize climate and social risk. Supporters also argue that, despite all the costs of compliance and potential litigation, providing all this data will ensure the ongoing profitability of a business. Of course, very little to no data is provided to support the assertion.

Those framing sustainability and climate-related disclosure standards at the international level have stated that nations will have flexibility in adoption and accountants and auditors will have some flexibility in implementation through qualitative explanation in the reporting. But, as with all types of standards, as demonstrated with the online sales platform example, the idea of flexibility diminishes with implementation and the standards, and enforcement of them, become more rigid.

What happens when the processing of sustainability and climate reporting such as emissions accounting, climate scenario analysis, and transition planning is collated and assessed by an algorithm? Will the algorithm take into account the painstaking qualitative information that was also provided? Or will it just issue a number or rating based on the quantitative data? In the real world, to whom will a business appeal when a bank loan application is rejected because the "data" says the business has emissions that are too high? Will there even be a person that the business can speak with, or will it be an AI chatbot delivering the news and answering questions in a way that it's clear there's nothing to be done?

It's great that the major American banks have withdrawn from the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) and its Net-Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA), however, they have all said their net-zero goals will remain. One investment analyst said that there was really no need anymore for a group like GFANZ or the NZBA where members pledge commitment to climate goals because the financial institutions understand what is needed and are ready to act. What will that mean in practice? This may mean that American banks will encourage businesses to voluntarily provide emissions information or find some other means to use emissions or sustainability issues either to increase interest rates to certain businesses and individuals or deny access to capital. This may come sooner than some expect due to California's mandatory climate disclosures. It sounds like if a company does business in California, it will have to comply with California's climate reporting.

Unfortunately, in Canada, the banking regulator has already mandated climate disclosures, including financed emissions, for all federally regulated financial institutions. The Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario (CPA Ontario) explains that businesses need to prepare to face higher interest rates, conditions to lower emissions for loan agreements, "risk-based pricing adjustments for loans", or loan cancellations so that banks can limit "Scope 3 emissions from their portfolios." But it is not just the financial institutions that must comply with climate disclosures, it is likely that by the end of this year all publicly listed companies will have to do climate reporting as well. As I wrote a few years ago,

"The last time accountants had so much power to set the course of events was when U.S. Defense Secretary Robert McNamara and his “Whiz Kids” brought modern technocratic analytics to the war in Vietnam. That did not end well. The climate-warrior accountants aren’t planning a literal war but the oversight they are proposing will fundamentally alter how the businesses that generate our incomes and living standards operate."

The Warrior Accountants are beginning to run the Canadian economy – this may not end well either.

Comment