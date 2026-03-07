The Nemeth Report’s Substack

The Nemeth Report’s Substack

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Joseph Fournier, Ph.D.'s avatar
Joseph Fournier, Ph.D.
Mar 7

Fantastic write-up Tammy. Clearly not all Canadians are equal under law in this broken Confederation.

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Peter Floyd's avatar
Peter Floyd
Mar 7

Do you believe that Carney cares about Alberta fossil fuels?

Meanwhile the east coast gets oil and LNG from half way around the world.

Road blocks have not been removed. Instead legislation still exists to drive towards so called net zero green house gases.

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