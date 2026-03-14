The Nemeth Report’s Substack

The Nemeth Report’s Substack

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Stu Turley's avatar
Stu Turley
Mar 14

Outstanding article, and I did not know that, wow - Great job.

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Stephen Heins's avatar
Stephen Heins
Mar 14

Great call to action, Tammy.

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