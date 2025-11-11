The climate meetings in Brazil, COP 30, have barely begun and Canada has signed on to three “coalitions” -- Pledge on Sustainable Fuels; Declaration of the Open Coalition on Compliance Carbon Markets; and Coalition to Grow Carbon Markets. Although pledging participation in these coalitions may seem harmless because they’re currently “voluntary”, they represent an affirmation of net zero and could be used against Canadian resource companies in future litigation. International and European courts in particular seem to be interpreting voluntary climate “pledges” as binding and enforceable. But how are carbon markets related to Carney’s ideological framework and the Climate Competitiveness Framework revealed in last week’s budget? And what does it mean for Canada’s oil and gas industry and the provinces rich in those resources?

Carney has been talking about this kind of carbon market since 2020. Last fall in Beijing at the Financial Street Forum, he waxed poetic about “high-integrity carbon credits”. What does that mean precisely? In the Canadian context it means Alberta and Saskatchewan secure their net-zero social license not just by investing heavily in carbon capture but also by paying countries like Kenya, Brazil, or other “developing nations” to preserve their forests and nature and build out wind, solar, and hydro. It’s a massive form of “voluntary” “market based” wealth redistribution under the guise of saving the planet. To be clear, Ontario and Quebec probably won’t have to be buying many of those carbon credits, but resource companies and utilities in Alberta and Saskatchewan will.

Share

As Carney put it in 2020, “that’s all money from the private sector, to be absolutely clear, it’s a consequence of private action and private desire to do this in the most efficient ways,” from the industrialized West to developing countries through “nature-based solutions, think reforestation, natural carbon sinks, and other carbon offsets…. it could be one of the big mechanisms by which money flows from advanced to emerging and developing economies and protects natural habitats while ensuring we are on a path collectively to net-zero.” A few weeks later Carney reiterated at an online panel discussion hosted by the Institute for International Finance, that carbon offsets (Article 6 in the Paris Agreement) are a “very major component” of a global climate solution.

Linked to the carbon markets is a standardized means of reporting data -- climate disclosures. The Budget Climate Competitiveness Strategy announced that the government will pursue harmonized disclosures and rules across the country. This will likely be the CSSB disclosure standards, which have already been incorporated into mandatory climate risk management for major Canadian banks, insurers, and pension funds. They are also mostly interoperable with the EU CSRD. Thus, Canada’s emissions accounting system will be very similar to the EU’s system and other jurisdictions that have adopted the International Sustainability Standards Board disclosures on which Canada’s are based. (Notably, Carney was behind the creation of the Task Force on Climate Related Financial Disclosures which form the basis of the ISSB standards.) Although Canadian banks, insurers, and pensions are mandated to disclose climate related data, it’s unclear how this will be implemented for businesses because there is some resistance from regulators in mandating something American companies won’t have to do, which will disadvantage Canadian companies.

Ultimately, these high profile government pledges or commitments to these coalitions are working towards the fulfillment of a global high-integrity carbon market. Again, Carney initiated the Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets which created the methodologies, assessments, assurance, and oversight framework. This has since been rolled into the Integrity Council on Voluntary Carbon Markets, which will probably be the basis for these new coalitions.

The push for AI is for the monitoring, reporting, and verification of this system, which will be rolled out for all aspects of the economy because the emissions need to be calculated from everything. As the climate competitiveness framework says, “the government will develop and communicate new metrics to show how companies and households are reducing their carbon footprint.” How will these metrics be deployed for households? What will the metrics be used for? For what purpose? Carney mentioned during his leadership campaign that he wants a system where households could sell their carbon credits onto a national carbon market. How will that work unless all emissions are being monitored, reported, and verified?

Do Canadians really want to live under that kind of scrutiny where one’s every day activities are assessed, judged, commodified, and traded?

Let’s not forget that the Clean Electricity Standard is still pushing for no natural gas or coal by 2035. Laughably it says, “Canada’s Clean Electricity Regulations have been designed to allow every province the freedom to leverage their regional electricity strengths.” Really? The regional strengths of Alberta and Saskatchewan are oil, gas, and coal. But those are to be phased out. As I wrote recently, “levying an industrial carbon price, as part of the Climate Competitiveness Strategy, on jurisdictions like Alberta and Saskatchewan that do not have the same hydro endowment of Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia, and Manitoba (that can claim “clean” power status) is inequitable to the people of the Alberta and Saskatchewan.” If provinces like Alberta and Saskatchewan don’t comply, will they be taxed into oblivion through the OBPS and those taxes will be levied on consumers? Will they be compelled to spend money on Carbon Capture and Storage but can’t reap the benefit of using the CO2 for Enhanced Oil Recovery or greenhouses because credit is only given if it’s permanently sequestered? Will they be forced to participate in the above carbon markets to purchase permission to provide reliable affordable power to their citizens? Are they being pressured into investing into nuclear? What will this mean for the prairie economies and for the power prices for consumers? With all of these taxes, input costs, etc, Ottawa is basically punishing the prairie provinces for not having hydro.

Once again, the Laurentian elites are picking winners and losers—and sticking the losers (the west) with the bill. If climate competitiveness means freezing in the dark unless you live beside a waterfall, then it is unfair, unconstitutional, and un-Canadian.

Most concerning is that all of this is still without details for implementation, which leaves a lot of unanswered questions. How will this all be implemented? How will the strategy be turned into policy? Will there be separate legislation or will it be rolled into an omnibus budget bill, tucked away in some corner that MPs overlook, like what happened with the Competition Bureau amendment? How will this all affect Canadian economic competitiveness, especially with the United States?

Mark Carney’s Liberal government’s participation in global coalitions seem to be designed to lock Canada in to the expanding web of international measures to force net zero by 2050. The lack of clarity and the pace of change raise significant concerns for resource-dependent provinces and industries, and the potential impacts on economic competitiveness, regional equity, and even personal privacy cannot be overlooked. As these frameworks evolve and new coalitions take shape, it is crucial for Canadians to stay informed, scrutinize policy developments, and demand transparent debate. Let’s ensure that Canada’s net zero obsession does not come at the cost of fairness, prosperity, or our fundamental freedoms.