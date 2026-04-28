The Nemeth Report’s Substack

The Nemeth Report’s Substack

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dave walker's avatar
dave walker
15h

Is there a government left in the world that isn’t borrowing, printing, inflating, manipulating currency etc?

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4 replies by The Nemeth Report and others
Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
13h

so carney wants to borrow money he can't pay back now and wants to start a fund for ??? well i guess he's just wanting a fund to take the focus off of other rediculous things he's done.

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