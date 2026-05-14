The Nemeth Report’s Substack

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dave walker's avatar
dave walker
4dEdited

Disturbing info, but very well done. Unfortunately, I don’t have much faith in people pushing back or mildly revolting to absurd policies like this. The road to apathy is far easier than the road to protecting one’s rights. If the COVID scamdemic taught some of us anything it was the sheeple are generally compliant, especially if they receive a stimulus check. The super minority of EBay sellers could all raise hell and it would not be enough for the apathetic and uninformed/misinformed masses to care. And without large numbers of people being upset the absurd overreaching regulations will continue imho. FN stupidity is gaining strength in western countries at warp speed.

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RussellCW's avatar
RussellCW
3d

The green scam is a wolf in sheep’s clothing. Pretending to ‘save the planet’, whilst instead profiteering from eroding the free market economy. Marxism in action yet again.

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