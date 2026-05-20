Oh boy, you do not want to miss this live edition of the Energy Realities podcast with David Blackmon, Stu Turley, Irina Slav, and Dr. Tammy Nemeth. We are covering the evidence that the Climate Activists are not going away quietly in the night, like in the speech from the Science Fiction Movie Independence Day, but rather, they think they are going to impact the world like a Star Wars-type action figure. Buckle up as we take a look at how the Climate Scare Mongers are still up to their old tricks. Live on YouTube and LinkedIn, Monday Morning at 7:00 AM (CST), 1:00 PM (BST), 3:00 PM (EEST). The questions and comments are always entertaining.

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