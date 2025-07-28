Greetings to all my subscribers and followers! Thank you for your patience during my summer holiday posting absence—it’s taking a little bit of time to get back into the writing swing of things.

During my summer holiday I picked up again Self Serve: How Petro-Canada Pumped Canadians Dry (Toronto: 1992) by the brilliant Peter Foster. Foster is an incredible award-winning columnist, writer, and author who has written several books on the intersection of the economy and politics including The Sorcerer’s Apprentices: Canada’s Superbureaucrats the Energy Mess and The Blue-Eyed Sheiks: The Canadian Oil Establishment.

I had read this book some years ago and decided to revisit it whilst ostensibly relaxing during my brief summer holiday. It is an incredibly perceptive and insightful look not only at the folly of state-run companies, but also as a window into some of the biggest errors Canada made in the 1970s and early 1980s. Indeed, upon re-reading the book, there are clear parallels between the Pierre Trudeau Liberals’ statist impulse and governing through “short circuits” or small committees of the “inner circle” and what we see evolving with Bill C-5 and the Liberals under Mark Carney.

I have made the argument elsewhere that western countries like the UK, the EU, and Canada are following a very similar playbook to the 1970s when it comes to energy and industrial policy. A new type of emulation of the 1970s has emerged now that Mark Carney is in charge as Prime Minister. Pierre Trudeau sought a “Third Option” when it came to trading with the United States, as recently examined by Peter Shawn Taylor. In the 1970s, Canada sought to increase exports to the European Community – few nations were interested. Indeed, even with the recently negotiated Canada-Europe Trade Agreement (CETA) it seems that the advantage has been on the side of EU exports to Canada rather than the other way around due in large part to European non-tariff trade barriers. Yet, Carney is rushing headlong into repeating the “Third Option” folly by advancing Canada-EU partnerships in trade, climate policy, and defence regardless of the strings attached in partnering with the EU.

The “Third Option” aside, what is remarkable about Self Serve is how familiar the themes are to contemporary events. Foster describes the intellectual current of the Liberal government in the 1970s as believing “that government control was essential.” (38) Aside from maybe a brief interruption in the mid-1980s, this belief seems to have been embedded thoroughly into government regardless of party. The bureaucracy or civil service also began to change in this period; filled with “policy entrepreneurs” who “were there not serve their masters, but to help them come to the right decisions.” (41) This seems to have become the norm. In the sphere of energy policy during the 1970s, in trying to garner public support for a state oil company, there was a need to present the corporate sector as powerful and greedy “to justify extended powers for government….counterbalancing private power.” (45-46) Current popular statements circulating that “capitalism is broken” or that “big oil” is greedy, is similar to the sentiments expressed during the 1970s and the energy shocks. The 2020s are echoing the 1970s.

One of the interesting and controversial personalities discussed in the book, and who really came to prominence in the 1970s, is Petro-Canada’s first chairman Maurice Strong—hand-picked by Prime Minister Trudeau. Strong had an extensive personal network in Ottawa and internationally and used that to his advantage. He knew many influential and high-ranking people within the Liberal Party and various Canadian corporate organizations such as Power Corporation. He was behind the creation of the Canadian International Development Agency (1968) and the Canada Development Corporation (1971) before heading off to the United Nations (UN) to organize the first UN environment conference in Stockholm. Even though other cabinet ministers expressed doubts over whether Strong would be a good fit or even stay long enough in the position to build the state oil and gas company, Foster reports, “Trudeau wanted Strong, so that was it.” (79) Given Strong’s personal network he felt it was better and easier to communicate directly with the people he knew rather than go through the usual appropriate but tedious bureaucratic processes. As Foster colourfully describes:

Strong had no interest in formal chains of bureaucratic command. His modus operandi was the short circuit. He was meant to report to [Minister of Energy, Mines, and Resources] Alastair Gillespie, but when he wanted something he called his old friend Jim Coutts directly in the [Prime Minister’s Office] PMO, or tried to get through to the prime minister.” (92)

As Donald Savoie assesses in his classic work Governing from the Centre: The Concentration of Power in Canadian Politics, the trend that really began with Pierre Trudeau of “short circuiting” bureaucratic channels for certain people within the inner circle has now become the norm. Bill C-5, the recent “national projects” bill passed so quickly by the new Liberal government of Mark Carney is the legislative version of the short circuit. It is likely a small group of cabinet ministers will be short listing projects and making decisions in secret on which project will or will not be expedited based on vague and general principles.

Like the “elbows up” campaign run by Mark Carney with the United States as Canada’s bogeyman, the 1973-74 energy crisis was used by the Trudeau Liberals to put forward the idea that “we needed more government to protect us from that huge, frightening, troubled entity to the south.” (49)

When the Canadian federal government moved to become more involved in the oil and gas industry, control prices, influence exploration and development, and establish a state oil and gas company, Foster writes that,

“Perhaps ironically, the loudest indignation over Petrocan’s arrival and mandate came not from the multinationals but from the independent oilmen. The majors had seen it all before. Indeed, some of the heads of the big oil companies privately supported Petrocan’s creation as a way of guarding against more extreme nationalist measures.” (86)

Like the current situation with ever-expanding Environment, Social, Governance (ESG) reporting and emissions accounting, the major energy companies fall into line with seemingly little resistance, whereas many independent producers express criticism and try to find ways to resist.

Another legacy from the attempt to establish a state oil and gas company in the 1970s, is the embedding of environmental concerns into corporate decision-making. According to Foster, “Strong wanted to be an environmental statesman.” Petro-Canada was one of the first Canadian companies to establish a specific department of “environmental and social affairs”. Indeed, the company, under Strong, promoted extensive consultations with “every group of environmental activists who presented themselves, as well as with academics and native groups.” In the first Petro-Canada annual report it declared that “environmental and social impact assessments must be incorporated into every level of planning and day-to-day operations of Petro-Canada.” (90) It would seem that this has now become the norm for companies and laid the groundwork for, or could be considered a precursor to, current ESG reporting.

There are many interesting, if not prescient, observations and insights in Self Serve which are worth revisiting. The parallels between the 1970s Liberal government’s statist policies and today’s under Mark Carney are striking, particularly in their reliance on centralized control and bypassing certain processes. The revival of a “Third Option” trade strategy and the entrenchment of environmental considerations in corporate governance echo past missteps, potentially leading Canadians towards costly economic pitfalls. As Canada navigates these familiar challenges, Foster’s insights serve as a critical reminder to question unchecked government intervention, demand accountability, and try to prevent this dangerous rerun of the 1970s from undermining Canadian prosperity.