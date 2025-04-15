This is a one-minute preview of a series of short 3-Minute videos I’m creating to tell Canada’s energy history. I have 15 stories lined up at the moment, the Great Pipeline Debate is one of them; if you have some suggestions please share in the comments.
If you’d like more information on the events around the 1956 Pipeline Debate and the 1957 election, here are some suggestions for further reading:
Thanks for reading The Nemeth Report’s Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
1956 – Liberals invoke closure to end debate on a controversial bill to build a pipeline from Alberta to Ontario through the United States. In the 1957 election, the Liberals lose 60 seats to the Conservatives led by John Diefenbaker from Saskatchewan.
https://www.facebook.com/thenational/videos/a-look-back-at-the-great-pipeline-debate-of-1956/10155674985182686/
Thank you to Jamie Bradburn, “How Not to Run a Federal Election Rally”, 23 August 2021, for the details around the student protest: https://jamiebradburnwriting.wordpress.com/tag/louis-st-laurent/
Election Night 1957 (First televised election in Canadian history)
Diefenbaker Centre on 1957 and 1958 elections:
https://diefenbaker.usask.ca/exhibits/online-exhibits-content/the-federal-elections-of-1957-and-1958-en.php
Pipeline Debate, 1956. Canadian Encyclopedia.
https://www.thecanadianencyclopedia.ca/en/article/pipeline-debate
The Gas Pipeline Affair. Parks Canada.
https://parks.canada.ca/lhn-nhs/qc/stlaurent/culture/histoire-history/evenements-events/natcul2g
