In this episode of The Nemeth Report podcast, I sit down with Meredith Angwin, the “Electric Grandma” and author of Shorting the Grid: The Hidden Fragility of Our Electric Grid — for a fantastic conversation on the state of America’s power grid.

We explore the current instability hitting the US Northeast, the policy and market failures driving it, and the growing push for Virtual Power Plants as a supposed fix. Meredith shares her insights on why the problems run deeper than data centers or weather, and what real reliability would require.

If you care about keeping the lights on, energy policy, or understanding the real challenges facing America’s grid, this episode is essential viewing/listening.

Listen or watch now and share your thoughts in the comments!

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