Season 2, Episode 9 -- Energy Absurdities -- Conversation with David Blackmon Welcome to the Nemeth Report podcast. I'm Dr. Tammy Nemeth, energy historian, analyst, and consultant, and I’ll be your host. Today, I’m pleased to welcome David Blackmon. David enjoyed a 40-year career in the oil and gas industry, the last 23 years of which were spent in the public policy arena, managing regulatory and legislative issues for various companies in the United States. Currently, David is an energy-related public policy analyst and consultant based in Texas where he maintains a growing media communications practice, and is a frequent guest on television, radio and podcasts. He is a regular contributor to Forbesmagazine and other publications. David is the author of the substack Energy Transition Absurdities, where he documents the ongoing absurd nature of the western energy transition. He also joins a weekly Energy Transition podcast with Brazilian engineer Armando Cavanha and oilprice.comjournalist Irina Slav. Click on the embedded lniks for more information. Please note: There was an issue with the beginning of our recording, so it may seem that you are joining in the middle of the conversation because I had just asked David about his career transition and move to Texas. This episode was recorded on 12 December 2022.