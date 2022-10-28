Season 2, Episode 8 -- Carbon Change -- Conversation with Dennis McConaghy

Season 2, Episode 8 – Conversation with Dennis McConaghy
Carbon Change: Canada on the Brink of Decarbonization
Joining me to discuss his new book Carbon Change: Canada on the Brink of Decarbonization is Dennis McConaghy. Dennis has had an extensive career in the petroleum industry, as an engineer and executive with TransCanada Pipelines (Now TC Energy) directly involved in several energy projects such as the Keystone XL pipeline, Coastal GasLink, Energy East and others. In addition to Carbon Change: Canada on the Brink of Decarbonization Dennis is the author of two other books in the past five years – Dysfunction: Canada after Keystone XL, and Breakdown: The Pipeline Debate and the Threat to Canada’s Future.