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Season 2 Episode 5 – Conversation with Bruce Pardy- - Digital ID, Net-Zero, and the Slide to a Social Credit System
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Season 2 Episode 5 – Conversation with Bruce Pardy- - Digital ID, Net-Zero, and the Slide to a Social Credit System

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The Nemeth Report
Apr 07, 2022

Season 2 Episode 5 – Conversation with Bruce Pardy Digital ID, Net-Zero, and the Slide to a Social Credit System  Joining me to discuss Canada's slow-motion slide towards a managerial surveillance state and social credit system is Professor Bruce Pardy. Bruce Pardy is executive director of Rights Probe (https://www.rightsprobe.org/) and professor of law at Queen’s University. A critic of legal progressivism and the expansive managerial state, he has written on a range of subjects at the front lines of the culture war inside the law. He has taught at law schools in Canada, the United States and New Zealand, practiced civil litigation at Borden Ladner Gervais LLP in Toronto, and served as adjudicator and mediator on the Ontario Environmental Review Tribunal. He is a senior fellow at the Fraser Institute, and publishes and comments widely in traditional and online media. He is one of the creators of the Free North Declaration, a call to arms to protect civil liberties in Canada from COVID-19 irrationality and overreach. For questions or comments on this episode or to contact Dr. Tammy Nemeth, email at: thenemethreport@protonmail.com. Pleased to announced The Nemeth Report is ranked #13 out of the top 60 Climate Change podcasts on Feedspot! https://blog.feedspot.com/climate_change_podcasts/

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