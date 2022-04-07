Season 2 Episode 4 – Conversation with Kris Sims Carbon Taxes and the Looming Catastrophe of Energy Poverty In this episode, Dr. Tammy Nemeth speaks with Kris Sims, the BC Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. Joining me today to discuss the carbon tax and the growing energy poverty of Canadians is Kris Simms, the BC director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. Kris attended journalism school at BCIT in Burnaby, and from there worked in radio in the Comox Valley before moving to Ottawa to work as a legislative assistant on Parliament Hill. She then joined Ottawa News Talk Radio 580 CFRA as a reporter and anchor, eventually becoming a journalist for the CTV parliamentary bureau. Kris was a founding reporter for Sun News Network and covered issues of big government, personal liberty and the rights of small-town and rural Canadians until the network was shut down. She then worked as a director of communications on Parliament Hill, and as the senior producer for Evan Solomon at CFRA Radio before taking on her current role with the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. For the 23rdAnnual Gas Tax Honesty report, click here. For the National Debt Clock tour, click here. For questions or comments on this episode or to contact Dr. Tammy Nemeth, email at: thenemethreport@protonmail.com. Pleased to announced The Nemeth Report is ranked #13 out of the top 60 Climate Change podcasts on Feedspot!https://blog.feedspot.com/climate_change_podcasts/