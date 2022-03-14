Season 2 Episode 3 – Protest & Violence: Is it getting worse? Conversation with Stewart Muir Shedding Light on Environmental Activism and Violence in British Columbia, Canada. In this episode, Dr. Tammy Nemeth speaks with Stewart Muir founder of Resource Works on the ongoing and escalating environmental activism and violence against resource development projects in British Columbia. Stewart Muir, a graduate of Simon Fraser University and the University of British Columbia, is the founder and executive director of the Resource Works Society based in Vancouver, British Columbia. Stewart has worked as a journalist and media executive in Hong Kong, Australia, Toronto, Ottawa and western Canada. After 8 years as director of the Nature Trust of British Columbia, Stewart founded Resource Works in 2014 to improve the state of public discourse relating to natural resources and their importance to the lives of British Colombians and all Canadians. Stewart is a contributing author of The Sea Among Us: The Amazing Strait of Georgia that won several distinctions. As a passionate advocate for Indigenous leadership in natural resource sectors, Stewart founded the Indigenous Partnership Success Showcase, an annual event bringing business and Indigenous leaders together to work towards economic reconciliation. For questions or comments on this episode or to contact Dr. Tammy Nemeth, email at: thenemethreport@protonmail.com.
Season 2 Episode 3 -- ENGO Protest & Violence: Is it getting worse? Conversation with Stewart Muir
Mar 14, 2022
The Nemeth Report
Broadening the conversation with the public regarding the role of hydrocarbons in our modern technological way of life through the lens of the environment and climate change.Broadening the conversation with the public regarding the role of hydrocarbons in our modern technological way of life through the lens of the environment and climate change.
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