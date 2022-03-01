Season 2 Episode 2 - Dissecting the Great Reset - Conversation with Michael Rectenwald

Season 2 Episode 2 – Conversation with Michael Rectenwald

Dissecting the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset

In this episode, Dr. Tammy Nemeth speaks with Dr. Michael Rectenwald on the nature and implications of Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum’s The Great Reset. Michael is the Chief Academic Officer and co-founder of American Scholars, a pro-American education platform. He was a Professor of Liberal Studies and Global Liberal Studies at NYU from 2008 to 2019. He holds a Ph.D. in Literary and Cultural Studies from Carnegie Mellon University, and is the author of 11 books such as Beyond Woke(May 2020), Google Archipelago: The Digital Gulag and the Simulation of Freedom (2019), and the recent Thought Criminal (2020). Michael has been writing about the Great Reset on his blog since the summer of 2020, and more recently participated in the Hillsdale College “What is the Great Reset?” conference in November 2021. Those who are interested in this subject may also be interested in Klaus Schwab’s companion book The Great Narrative: The Great Reset Vol. 2.

For questions or comments on this episode or to contact Dr. Tammy Nemeth, email at: thenemethreport@protonmail.com.