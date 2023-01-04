Season 2, Episode 10 – Understanding the UK Energy System and Crisis – Conversation with Kathryn Porter
Welcome to The Nemeth Report Podcast, I'm Dr. Tammy Nemeth, and I'll be your host. Today, I'd like to welcome Kathryn Porter, independent energy consultant and founder of Watt Logic. Kathryn has many years of experience in the UK finance and energy utility sector and founded an independent consulting service that also offers online training courses. Her blog offers insightful commentary and analysis of the UK energy system and is well worth a look. Kathryn also writes for Energy Live News as one of their Energy Experts. You can also find Kathryn on Twitter or LinkedIn.
Recorded on 14 December 2022