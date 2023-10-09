Season 3, Episode 2 – Say No to Divestment! Invest Now, Net-Zero, and ESG

Conversation with Gina Pappano

In this episode, Dr. Tammy Nemeth is joined by Gina Pappano, the Executive Director of Invest Now, an organization dedicated to pushing back on divestment from Canadian resource companies. Our topic of conversation is the divestment movement and the challenges and opportunities confronting resource companies in the net-zero energy transition in Canada.

Gina was the Head of the Market Intelligence department at Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for fifteen years. The majority of her research and analytical work focused on the natural resources sectors as well as the renewable energy sectors. She has a deep understanding and knowledge of data around access to capital and investment in these sectors. Post TSX, Gina founded MarketIntelWorks Inc., a research and advisory firm that translates research and data into market intelligence to drive competitive positioning, strategy, policy changes, governance, marketing, and business development.

You can find more information about Invest Now at: https://www.sdin.ca/

Gina has written some recent articles for the Financial Post which you can find here:

“Stop the weaponization of banks,” https://financialpost.com/opinion/opinion-stop-the-weaponization-of-banks

“Believing in a world without Canadian oil and gas is magical thinking,” https://financialpost.com/opinion/opinion-believing-in-a-world-without-canadian-oil-and-gas-is-magical-thinking