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Power House Saskatchewan -- Season 2 Episode 11 -- Conversation with Brian Zinchuk
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Power House Saskatchewan -- Season 2 Episode 11 -- Conversation with Brian Zinchuk

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The Nemeth Report
Feb 18, 2023

Season 2 Episode 11 – Power House Saskatchewan—Conversation with Brian Zinchuk February 2023

The hydrocarbon and resource industries in Canada – notably in Alberta and Saskatchewan—have undergone tremendous changes over the past 15 years. There’s been environmental activism pushing governments to block pipelines and other infrastructure; there’s been the boom and bust of prices; there’s been the starving of investment; there’s also been the creeping jurisdictional overreach of Ottawa. Brian Zinchuk has covered it all – AND—he’s reported how it’s affected the people working in this strategic industry.

Brian joined Pipeline News, Saskatchewan’s monthly petroleum newspaper in 2008, serving as journalist and editor until Covid brought it to an end. In 2021, he began his own online publishing venture – Pipeline Online – covering all energy related news of Saskatchewan. Brian is here today to chat with me about the ongoing challenges facing the energy industry in Saskatchewan and Canada.

Pipeline Online can be found here: https://pipelineonline.ca

on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Pipeline_Online

on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/pipelineonlineca

You can find Brian Zinchuk on

LinkedIn:  https://ca.linkedin.com/in/brian-zinchuk-329872132?trk=public_post_feed-actor-name

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BrianZinchuk

For more information on some of the topics we discussed today please see:

Petroleum Technology Research Centre

https://ptrc.ca/projects/co2-eor-and-storage/aquistore

CCUS Knowledge Centre at the University of Regina

https://ccsknowledge.com/

https://pipelineonline.ca/boundary-dam-hits-5-million-tonnes-co2-captured-aquistore-hits-500000-tonnes-stored/#/?playlistId=0&videoId=0

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