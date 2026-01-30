Prime Minister Mark Carney keeps repeating the phrase: “Build, baby, build.” His words and rhetoric paint an ambitious picture of Canada as an “energy superpower”. He promises ramping up infrastructure, unlocking energy corridors, and securing Canada’s place as a global leader in both clean and conventional resources. It’s bold talk that resonates with many in the public, especially in resource-heavy provinces hungry for growth that has been stifled by the previous Liberal government.

But then comes the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Environment and Sustainable Development’s latest report on climate finance—a document that reads like the committee hasn’t been listening to the Prime Minister. Issued under Carney’s Liberal government and shaped by his party’s members, it recommends pulling fossil fuels out of sustainable investment guidelines (Recommendation 5), forcing transition plans through the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI, Recommendation 2), and breathing new life into the defunct Bill S-243, the “Climate-Aligned Finance Act,” now reintroduced as S-238 by its sponsor Senator Rosa Galvez.

As I’ve examined before, S-238 goes even farther than minor regulatory reform. It rewrites financial institutions’ core mandates to prioritize climate alignment, imposes punitive OSFI guidelines like increased capital-risk weights on fossil fuel financing, requires annual Climate Commitments Alignment Reports, and mandates board declarations on fossil fuel ties. The effect? A slow, relentless green squeeze on financing for the energy sector.

For small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs)—the welders, drillers, truckers, and service companies that keep the oil patch humming—this has real consequences. It’s higher borrowing costs, frozen credit lines, or outright financing and loan denials. How exactly does that square with Carney’s rhetoric of building Canada into an energy superpower?

The contradiction is hard to miss. Carney rose to prominence as the architect of climate finance—co-founding the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), warning of stranded assets, and insisting every financial decision must factor in climate risk. GFANZ collapsed amid U.S. congressional scrutiny, but the vision endured. As former Bank of Canada governor and UN climate envoy, Carney threatened institutions that fossil fuel assets would be stranded and rallied banks and investors to divert trillions toward green transitions. At every opportunity, Carney has repeated the mantra that he wants an economic system where every financial decision must take climate change into account.

Here’s a reminder from October 2024 of what Mark Carney believes about climate finance:

Now, as PM, he’s softened his tone—scrapping the consumer carbon tax, delaying EV mandates, and discussing potential pipelines with Alberta—to project a pro-energy image. Is it real or just a tactic?

This report suggests something subtle and consequential. Financial levers could quietly erode the hydrocarbon sector without the political fireworks of outright bans. Why the backdoor approach? Perhaps because Alberta’s separatist momentum is real—signature drives for an independence referendum are underway, and U.S. officials have reportedly met with separatists amid rising cross-border tensions. Open war on fossil fuels risks fanning those flames into a full-blown crisis. Better to let parliamentary committees advance the agenda while the Prime Minister projects unity.

The Bloc Québécois (the Quebec separatist party in parliament) supplementary opinion pushes even harder, demanding full government divestment from hydrocarbons by 2026—pure ideological speed. Conservative dissenters called the report unbalanced, overly burdensome, and dismissive of economic reality. Witnesses from the Montreal Economic Institute warned of distorted markets and lost competitiveness. Those concerns barely registered. Tellingly, the report skips any mention of the hydrocarbon sector’s massive economic contribution to Canada.

Natural Resources Canada’s latest Energy Fact Book puts the contribution plainly: over $208 billion in annual GDP and roughly 500,000 jobs, many in Indigenous and rural communities across Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. Labeling this engine “unsustainable” and a “transition risk” invites real economic pain. SMEs face a double whammy—not only vanishing credit lines or higher interest rates as banks comply with OSFI’s climate policing (Recommendation 3), but also forced investments in costly emissions accounting, monitoring, reporting, and verification (MRV) hardware, software, and services to comply with S-238’s annual alignment reports and OSFI guidelines on climate risks.

Consider the impact on small businesses:

· A family-run welding outfit in Lloydminster suddenly budgeting $50,000+ a year for emissions sensors and software just to track pipeline repairs and supply-chain emissions—costs that eat into razor thin margins and force tough choices like layoffs or lost contracts to foreign rivals.

· An Edmonton trucking fleet hauling fracking sand having to install GPS-linked monitors, hire consultants for quarterly filings, and pay verifiers—pushing overhead up 20% while banks hike interest rates on anything tagged “high-risk” under OSFI rules (Recommendation 3).

· A Fort McMurray drilling contractor forced to invest in drone methane detection and AI analytics, only to watch lenders pull back anyway from “misaligned” sectors.

In a hyper-competitive world where Canadian businesses have to compete with American businesses unburdened by similar rules, adopting these policy recommendations would undermine the competitiveness of Canadian oil and gas, ceding markets to others.

Carney’s “energy superpower” line rings hollow if financial regulations quietly dismantle the conventional side he claims to champion. This could be the long game: achieving the fossil fuel phase-out he’s advocated for years through technocratic means, sidestepping direct political fights—especially with Alberta’s unrest in the background.

Policymakers and people within the industry need to push back. Speak out about these recommendations. Scrap S-238. Canada can’t “build big” without reliable, affordable domestic energy. Let’s make sure hidden financial rules don’t kneecap the sector while competitors charge ahead.