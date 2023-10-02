Season 3, Episode 1 – Net-Zero Red Tape for SMEs in Canada Conversation with Catherine Swift, President Coalition of Concerned Manufacturers and Businesses of Canada. In this episode, Dr. Tammy Nemeth is joined by Catherine Swift, president of the Coalition of Concerned Manufacturers and Businesses of Canada (CCMBC) to discuss the Canadian net-zero energy transition and the challenges and opportunities confronting small and medium-sized businesses in Canada. Included in the conversation is a discussion of the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) sustainability and climate-related financial disclosures and their prospective implementation in Canada through the Canadian Sustainability Standards Board (CSSB). Catherine Swift was President and CEO of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) from 1995 to 2014, after serving as Vice President and Chief Economist of CFIB from 1987 to 1995. She was Senior Economist for TD Bank from 1983 to 1987, and worked with the federal government in Ottawa from 1976 to 1983 as an economist in the Departments of Consumer and Corporate Affairs, Industry and Communications. She has sat on a number of Boards, has been named one of the 100 most powerful women in Canada by the Women's Executive Network and was a recipient of the Queen's Gold and Silver Jubilee medals. She has authored number articles in the media on small business, women in business and taxation and trade issues. You can find more information about the work of the CCMBC and subscribe to their newsletter at https://www.ccmbc.ca/. Here are some links to some recent opinion pieces written by Catherine Swift on ESG and businesses: https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/swift-how-esg-rules-will-kill-canadian-small-business https://niagaraindependent.ca/politicizing-issues-delays-solutions/