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Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
2h

None of the Net Zero Green Energy Ideologists can explain how wind turbines and solar panels can make any of the 6,000 products made from crude oil that we see in operating hospitals, airports, offices, shopping centers, data centers, etc. or how wind or solar will support the transportation fuel demands of merchant ships, cruise ships, commercial aircraft, and military aircraft on this planet that did not exist 200 years ago.

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