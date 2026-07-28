On this episode of The Nemeth Report Podcast, Dr. Tammy Nemeth interviews Michelle Stirling, the communications director of the Friends of Science Society on why net-zero policies lack scientific and economic foundation. The conversation explores the Friends of Science’s recent open letters to OSFI regarding climate scenario analysis, the collapse of the IPCC RCP 8.5 climate scenarios, energy literacy gaps, carbon markets, and the growing risks to Canadian privacy, prosperity, and financial institutions from net-zero.



You can find the Friends of Science Society here:

https://friendsofscience.org/

On You Tube: https://www.youtube.com/user/FriendsofScience

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FoSClimateEd

On X: https://x.com/FriendsOScience

On LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/friends-of-science-society/



Here is a link to their most recent open letter to OSFI:

https://blog.friendsofscience.org/2026/07/14/open-letter-no-scientific-or-economic-rationale-remains-for-net-zero-and-carbon-markets/



And a link to an open letter regarding the group “Elbows Up for Climate”: https://blog.friendsofscience.org/2026/07/07/open-letter-re-elbows-up-for-climate-mayors-councillors-manifesto/



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