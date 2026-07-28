Net-Zero Exposed: Challenging the Climate Catastrophe Narrative
On this episode of The Nemeth Report Podcast, Dr. Tammy Nemeth interviews Michelle Stirling, the communications director of the Friends of Science Society on why net-zero policies lack scientific and economic foundation. The conversation explores the Friends of Science’s recent open letters to OSFI regarding climate scenario analysis, the collapse of the IPCC RCP 8.5 climate scenarios, energy literacy gaps, carbon markets, and the growing risks to Canadian privacy, prosperity, and financial institutions from net-zero.
You can find the Friends of Science Society here:
https://friendsofscience.org/
On You Tube: https://www.youtube.com/user/FriendsofScience
On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FoSClimateEd
On X: https://x.com/FriendsOScience
On LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/friends-of-science-society/
Here is a link to their most recent open letter to OSFI:
https://blog.friendsofscience.org/2026/07/14/open-letter-no-scientific-or-economic-rationale-remains-for-net-zero-and-carbon-markets/
And a link to an open letter regarding the group “Elbows Up for Climate”: https://blog.friendsofscience.org/2026/07/07/open-letter-re-elbows-up-for-climate-mayors-councillors-manifesto/
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None of the Net Zero Green Energy Ideologists can explain how wind turbines and solar panels can make any of the 6,000 products made from crude oil that we see in operating hospitals, airports, offices, shopping centers, data centers, etc. or how wind or solar will support the transportation fuel demands of merchant ships, cruise ships, commercial aircraft, and military aircraft on this planet that did not exist 200 years ago.