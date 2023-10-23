Season 3, Episode 4 – Net-Zero, ESG, and Canada’s Energy Industry

Conversation with Terry Etam

In this episode, Dr. Tammy Nemeth is joined by energy writer and author Terry Etam. Our topic of conversation is the net-zero forced energy transition in Canada and some of the challenges and maybe opportunities for Canadian businesses.

Terry is a contributor to the BOE report and has written an excellent book, End the Fossil Fuel Insanity which I highly recommend and you can find here:

https://www.amazon.com/End-Fossil-Fuel-Insanity-Clearing/dp/1525540254/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=

You can find Terry’s work at the BOE report here:

https://boereport.com/

And Terry’s website Public Energy Number One can be found here:

https://publicenergynumberone.com/author/terryetam/