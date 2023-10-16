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Net-Zero - Challenges and Opportunities in the Saskatchewan Patch
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Net-Zero - Challenges and Opportunities in the Saskatchewan Patch

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The Nemeth Report
Oct 16, 2023

Season 3, Episode 3 – Net-Zero in the Sask Patch

 Conversation with Brian Crossman, Partner Independent Well Services Company.

In this episode, Dr. Tammy Nemeth is joined by Brian Crossman, Partner, Independent Well Services Company of Estevan, Saskatchewan. Our topic of conversation is the net-zero energy transition in Canada and its effects, challenges, and opportunities on independent operators in the Canadian energy industry.

https://www.independentwellservicing.com/

https://pipelineonline.ca/brian-crossman-trudeau-is-squandering-canada/

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