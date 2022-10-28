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Net-Zero and Renewable Realities, Conversation with Francis Menton the Manhattan Contrarian
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Net-Zero and Renewable Realities, Conversation with Francis Menton the Manhattan Contrarian

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The Nemeth Report
Oct 28, 2022

Season 2, Episode 7 – Conversation with Francis Menton

Net-Zero and Renewable Realities

Joining me to discuss the western world’s net-zero frenzy and the hard realities of renewable energy is Francis Menton. Francis received a math degree from Yale, and a J.D. law degree from Harvard. He is a retired lawyer and was a partner at a New York law firm for more than 30 years. On his popular blog Manhattan Contrarian, he writes about elite political ideologies on climate change, the purpose of government, New York state news, and the basic principles of economics. He is also an attorney for the Concerned Household Electricity Consumers Council (CHECC) in their challenge to the EPA on its endangerment findings for CO2 and other greenhouse gases.

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